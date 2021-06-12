Waterford Mayor condemns “despicable act” as Pride flags attacked

The Mayor of Waterford says Pride flags in the city were cut down overnight.

It comes after the flags at The Mall were burnt last weekend.

Councillor Damien Geoghegan says it’s “a truly despicable act” and the matter is in the hands of the Gardai.

Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan which is seen as a major moment in the Civil Rights movement of the LGBT+ community.

Currently, the Pride flag is flying at Wexford County Hall for the month to show solidarity with these communities.

