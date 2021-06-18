Wexford bridge awarded international outstanding structure award

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge in Wexford has been named as the 2021 winner of the International Association For Bridge And Structural Engineering “Outstanding Structure Award.”

The award is one of the highest distinctions given to some of the most remarkable, innovative or creative structures.

The Awards are restricted to a maximum of one Award per year, one for a building and one for a bridge.

The Building category was won by Beijing Daxing International Airport Terminal in China and The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, over the River Barrow, was chosen under the Bridge category.

It’s been described as ‘Incredible international recognition’ for the New Ross Town.

