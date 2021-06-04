Wexford Bus to cut the number of services to Dublin in coming weeks

The number of Wexford Bus services from Wexford to Dublin will be reduced in the coming weeks.

The National Transport Authority has requested the operator temporarily reduce the number of scheduled services on Route 740 & Route 740A.

Public transport is only operating at 50% capacity and the move comes just as the country is starting to open up again for the summer.

A number of other national providers have also reduced their buses on the roads in recent days.

Wexford Bus say a revised schedule will commence on Monday 14th June and demand will still be sufficiently served by the operator.

