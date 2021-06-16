Wexford County Council could soon use drones to monitor illegal dumping

Drones may soon be used by local authorities to monitor areas where illegal dumping is a problem.

A range of GDPR compliant technologies would be permitted to tackle the issue nationwide, under new legislation set to be drafted.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has expressed concerns about the proposals, saying they pose ‘significant dangers’ to people’s privacy.

But communications officer at Wexford County Council explains that its not easy to monitor areas that are not easily accessible.

“Its fair to say that some of the areas where widespread indiscriminate dumping has taken place can be quite inaccessible.

“You could be talking about wooded areas or lands that are pretty difficult to reach and because of that it is not simple to discover and understand the extent of dumping that has taken place.

“A drone is a very useful tool for examining the area in question and making sure that we fully understand the extent of the dumping that has taken place.”

The government insists that any tech that may be used must be compliant with data protection laws.

