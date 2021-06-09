Wexford farmers to protest in Enniscorthy on Friday

Farmers across County Wexford are to highlight the potential loss of millions of euro coming into the county as a result of impending changes to the EUs Common Agricultural Policy

They will assemble at Enniscorthy Mart on Friday to voice their opposition as part of nationwide campaign highlighting the situation on that day

Chairman of Wexford IFA Ger O’Mahony said the gathering will concentrate along the Old Dublin Road outside the town as they did not want to disturb towns businesses which are just getting back on their feet again since reopening

The protest will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm

