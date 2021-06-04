Wexford Fianna Fail senator calls for referendum on housing

There’s growing momentum for the government to call a referendum on the right to housing.

People Before Profit have introduced a bill to the Dáil calling for a referendum to insert a right to a home into the constitution.

A number of Fianna Fáil senators have also called for such a vote.

Senator Malcolm Byrne wants it to start a move away from a reliance on the private market for housing.

“Housing is a core Fianna Fail value, we don’t favour a market lead approach as a party which has been followed until now.

“We’d also differentiate ourselves from some of those who claim to be on the left because we support the aspiration towards home ownership.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related