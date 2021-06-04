Wexford Fianna Fail senator calls for referendum on housing

There’s growing momentum for the government to call a referendum on the right to housing.
People Before Profit have introduced a bill to the Dáil calling for a referendum to insert a right to a home into the constitution.
A number of Fianna Fáil senators have also called for such a vote.
Senator Malcolm Byrne wants it to start a move away from a reliance on the private market for housing.
“Housing is a core Fianna Fail value, we don’t favour a market lead approach as a party which has been followed until now.
“We’d also differentiate ourselves from some of those who claim to be on the left because we support the aspiration towards home ownership.”