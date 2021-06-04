Wexford Garda Division out in force this bank holiday weekend

Gardaí will be visible across the country this bank holiday weekend and are appealing to people to drive safely and not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Quarter of drivers admit they may have been over the limit when driving the morning after.

– 1 in 10 drivers admit to drink driving in last 12 months

– 1 in 4 of those who admitted to drink driving had 2 or more drinks getting behind the wheel

– Alcohol remains the most prevalent intoxicant detected in drivers

– 78 people killed or seriously injured in June Bank Holiday collisions since 2016

Members of the force will be setting up checkpoints around Wexford to cut down on the amount of drink drivers on our roads.

Sergeant Colm Matthews from Enniscorthy Garda Station has this message for anyone hoping to celebrate with alcohol this weekend.

“We appeal to people to drive safely and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“If they are stopped and if they were tested on the roadside, it could have implications on their future lives socially, mentally and professionally.

“So, the key is never to take the chance.

“You could end up losing your licence or worse.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related