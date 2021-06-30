Wexford Gardaí investigating discovery of body by roadside

Gardaí were called to the scene at Fort Road Gorey just after 4am this morning where they discovered the body of a man lying by the roadside

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a full Garda investigation is now underway.

The cause of death has not yet been established and Gardaí are keeping an open mind on the case at this time.

The body remains at the scene this morning and the area has been cordoned off for a full technical examination.

Neither the age nor the identity of the man has been disclosed.

