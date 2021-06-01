Wexford Gardaí will soon be subject to random drug testing

Gardaí in Wexford will soon be subject to random drug testing.

The nationwide recently established anti-corruption unit has launched a number of new policies today.

Gardaí who test positive for a controlled substance will face dismissal and possible prosecution.

Assistant Commissioner for Governance and Accountability Pat Clavin says the testing will be carried out at random.

“It is our intention that drug testing will take place six months from the commencement of this policy and it will take a number of forms.

“There will be pre-employment testing, there will be drug testing for example recruits in training and there will be random drug testing for all of us.”

