Wexford post for youth mental health service expected to be filled by July

Local Minister James Browne TD has received confirmation that the permanent psychology post in Wexford is expected to be filled by the end of July.

He commented, “It is very welcome news that Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler TD has confirmed directly to me that her Department expect the vacant Psychology position in Wexford to be filled by the end of next month.

“The fulfilment of this permanent psychology post for CAMHS – Child & Adolescent Mental Health Service – in South Wexford has been a priority of mine and have been regularly engaging with Officials and colleagues in Government to ensure the filling of the roll was made a priority.

“I understand the post has been offered to an individual on the panel of qualified applicants following the prioritisation of filling the post by the HSE’s National Recruitment Service.

“When the candidate takes up their duties, psychological services in the county will see an improvement in wait times and access to mental health services,” he concluded.

