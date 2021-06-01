Wexford Post Offices could be in danger of closing without vital support

Some Post Offices across Wexford could be in danger of closing if the Government dosen’t act urgently to maintain the Post Office Network.

That’s according to the Post Masters Union.

The representative organisation has threatened to ballot members on a work stoppage in June, if the Government doesn’t give them a financial boost.

General Secretary of the Post Masters Union Ned O Hara explained to South East Radio the accelerated effect of the pandemic on Post offices nationwide.

“I think our foreign exchange business through the post office, the passport service, the social welfare migration to electronic payments have all accelerated during the pandemic.

“So all that has contributed to a situation where instead of being more commercial, we are now facing the An Post payment ceasing at the end of June.

“Unless the governments have new services, which they can’t possibly have by the end of June, we need some investment.”

