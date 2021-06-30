Wexford publican calls out “absurd” government decision on indoor dining

A publican in Wexford Town says she won’t be asking for people’s personal health information when she reopens her pub for indoor drinking.

Annette Gaynor who runs a bar on Hill Street says the government policy is absurd and just doesn’t make sense.

She was expressing her frustration following the decision to delay the re-opening of indoor dining which was due to take place on July 5th.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Annette says now it feels like GDPR rules have gone out the window because it suits the Government.

“I will not be asking anyone to disclose personal information about their health status or their health choices. It’s absolutely absurd.

“I just don’t know what they’re doing, there is no government policy that makes sense at the moment.

“It’s a joke is all I can say. I’m more than angry and I’m finding it difficult to express how furious I am.”

