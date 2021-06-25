Wexford records second lowest Covid rate in the country

Wexford currently has the second lowest Covid rate in the country.

Updated figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that the county recorded 44 cases over a two week period from the 10th of June to last Wednesday.

That gives us a 14 day incidence rate of 29.4 per 100,000 with only Mayo’s 23.8 keeping Wexford from the bottom of the table.

The 5 day moving average from Saturday the 19th to Wednesday was 2 cases.

Limerick remains the county with the highest 14 day rate with 232.9 per 100,000 and 454 cases over the two week period.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related