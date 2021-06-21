Wexford schools chosen for inclusion in Safe Routes to School Programme

Four schools in Co. Wexford have been chosen for inclusion in the first round of the Safe Routes to School Programme.

The aim of the programme is to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.

The scheme was announced in March of this year, with 932 schools expressing interest, which accounts for almost 1 in 4 in the state.

170 schools have today been notified that they have been selected including 4 in Wexford.

The schools included in this round are Castlebridge National School, Scoil Mhuire National School Rosslare, Scoil Naomh Abbain Enniscorthy and St. Aidan’s Parish Enniscorthy.

Wexford Minister James Browne commented, “I am delighted to confirm four schools in our county have been selected for this new Government programme which will support walking and cycling infrastructure to provide a safer route to schools for children and their parents.

“This programme provides two main benefits – it makes our footpaths and cycleways safer for all who use them and allows students and their parents who accompany them to school to get outdoors and feel the benefits of walking or cycling to school.

“Nationally, 170 schools were selected under this round of the programme and I am confident other schools in County Wexford will be included in further rounds of this important programme,” concluded Minister Browne.

