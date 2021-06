McDonald’s in Wexford has announced it’s to create new jobs this Summer.

The fast food chain says the positions will be in its Drinagh restaurant as well as in 18 other counties.

Overall, it’s expected that 800 roles will need to be filled.

McDonald’s say the roles are being created due to staff capacity increasing in the coming months with the easing of Covid restrictions.

It will bring its workforce in Ireland to over 3,000 employees.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related