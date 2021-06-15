Wexford students could see return to college campus for the autumn

A full return to college campuses is on course for the autumn.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will brief his colleagues today on the plan to re-open third level education.
Numbers are likely to be managed and staggered – but smaller lectures, workshops, libraries and tutorials will return at minimum.
Minister Harris will tell his colleagues rapid antigen testing may also form part of the safety measures for re-opening.
Niall Collins, Junior Education Minister says its important to get students back on campus:
“Tuition and education have been delivered online with very little in campus face time being afforded to students because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“So we’re acutely conscious within our department of further and higher education that we need to get people back into the lecture theaters, back onto campus, back into college, in person.”