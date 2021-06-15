Wexford students could see return to college campus for the autumn

A full return to college campuses is on course for the autumn.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will brief his colleagues today on the plan to re-open third level education.

Numbers are likely to be managed and staggered – but smaller lectures, workshops, libraries and tutorials will return at minimum.

Minister Harris will tell his colleagues rapid antigen testing may also form part of the safety measures for re-opening.

Niall Collins, Junior Education Minister says its important to get students back on campus:

“Tuition and education have been delivered online with very little in campus face time being afforded to students because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So we’re acutely conscious within our department of further and higher education that we need to get people back into the lecture theaters, back onto campus, back into college, in person.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related