Wexford TD backs Land Bill to cap price and make housing affordable

The Labour Party’s proposing the price of land be capped to make housing more affordable.

Its new Land Bill is based on a recommendation from the 1973 Kenny report.

It recommended local authorities be able to compulsory purchase land at agricultural values, plus 25 percent.

Speaking in the Dail, Wexford TD Johnny Mythen supports the bill and told this experience of local first time buyers.

“I was contacted by a young working couple in Co. Wexford.

“They managed to save up a deposit despite paying a substantial monthly rent of €920.

“The house they wanted to buy was worth €275,000.

“The agent advised by the bank gazump within a week of their bid, putting the hopes of owning their own home out of their sight.

“This is not a once off occurrence, this is happening time and time again in this country.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related