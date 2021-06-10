Wexford TD Mythen defends SF’s use of fake polling company

Sinn Féin is insisting there’s nothing sinister about getting party members to carry out polling while pretending to be from a fake company.

The party carried out research multiple times over the last decade pretending to be members of a polling company that didn’t exist.

Fianna Fáil has called for a Garda investigation into how they used that voter data.

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford Johnny Mythen says no data was held.

“Generally what’s done is we go to a person’s door and say what party are you voting for and the people say I’d vote for them or not for them.

“Their names are not taken down, nothing is taken down. It’s like something Paddy Power does, it’s something that all parties do.”

