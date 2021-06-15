Wexford venues to receive €332,821 under Live Performance Support Scheme

Local Minister James Browne TD has confirmed that music and live performance venues in County Wexford will receive a total of €332,821 through the Government’s Live Performance Support Scheme.

Minister Browne explained, “The purpose of this scheme was to support live performances and those skilled employees involved in such productions. The pandemic has been incredibly hard for those in this industry and I am pleased to see the successful applications from County Wexford confirmed today.

“Applications awarded funding include one project targeted at tourism in our county ran by Lantern Events, interactive performances by Bui Bolg Productions, comedy and music at Crown Live Wexford, and performances at Holohan’s Pub and Breen’s Bar.

“Importantly, this funding will see the return to work of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff in County Wexford.

“This past week saw the return of many attendees to live music and sports events. It is an exciting time. The access to these events will continue to grow as more of us are vaccinated and the cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease,” concluded Minister Browne.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related