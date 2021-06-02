Wexford women to teach in the US after winning Fulbright Awards

Two Wexford women have been awarded with a major American prize and the chance to teach abroad next year.

Emma Byrne from Enniscorthy and Muireann Nic Corcráin from Monamolin picked up Fulbright Awards this year which sees both of them go and teach Irish in U.S. Universities.

In 2020, Emma served as President of the newly revived UL Cumann Gaelach while Muireann is finishing up a Masters in Speech and Language Processing in Trinity College Dublin.

Muireann, who is heading to the University of Connecticut in August told South East Radio, it’s an honour to help strengthen the ties between Ireland the US.

“You never know, maybe someone I’m teaching will find out that they have relatives from Wexford and it’s a great opportunity for them to learn more about our culture.

“It’s also a chance for us to get an understanding and get an insight into what life is like in an American university.”

