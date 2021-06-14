Whale washed up on a southwest Wexford beach over the weekend

The discovery of a whale on a beach in southwest Wexford was made over the weekend.

A man on a Sunday morning walk came across a washed up dead Whale at Blackhall Strand.

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) sightings officer Pádraig Whooley told The Irish Times it was most likely to be a minke.

Wexford County Council have been made aware of the situation and are said to be making a formal assessment.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is all-island group who track sightings say that currently just 2.5 percent of Irish waters are protected, and we need a lot more if we’re going to address the dual climate and biodiversity crisis.

They recently published the latest revision of ‘Face to Face with a Beached Whale, a 28-page booklet on guidelines for the welfare of live stranded cetaceans.

They invite the public to share their images and videos of sightings to help track the presence of whales and dolphins in Irish waters.

