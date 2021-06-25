WHO’s makes fresh appeal for vaccines as Africa battles third wave

The WHO’s made a fresh appeal for vaccines as African countries battle a third wave of Covid-19.

Officials say the surge could be the continent’s worst yet, with health systems in some parts almost overwhelmed.

Currently just one per cent of the African population are fully vaccinated against the virus, leaving the country dangerously exposed, the WHO said.

In addition, as other countries are starting to reopen, because many African countries have limited access to vaccines, the global health body says it is important that vaccination be only one of the conditions countries use to open borders, and called for the EMA travel cert scheme to recognise a wider range of vaccines.

Worldwide around 2.7 billion doses have been administered, of which just under 1.5% have been received in Africa.

African Union special envoy Strive Masiyiwa has accused rich nations of deliberately failing to provide enough vaccines to Africa and added that the WHO-backed Covax scheme to distribute the jabs equitably had failed to keep its promises on delivery.

He said those with the resources had “pushed their way to the front of the queue and took control of their production assets”.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said a two track pandemic was leading to a two track recovery, with growth in Africa this year forecast to be half the 6% predicted globally.

