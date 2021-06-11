Woman involved in high speed M50 chase sent forward for trial

A woman accused of leading Gardaí on a high-speed chase down the M50 motorway has been sent forward for trial.

Gemma Greene, from Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin, hasn’t yet indicated how she intends to plead.

Ms Greene is accused of endangerment of life by leading twenty Garda cars and a helicopter on a livestreamed pursuit down the M50 on March 1st.

She was originally charged with two counts of dangerous driving but thirteen additional charges were subsequently added, including endangerment of life.

The DPP has directed that she be tried before a judge and jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the penalties on conviction are higher.

Ms Greene will face her next court hearing on July 30.

