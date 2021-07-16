1,173 Covid cases today as HSE to launch antigen pilot testing scheme

Another 1,173 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland this afternoon.

That’s the highest daily total since the end of January.

As of 8am today, 79 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

A pilot process will begin this month to help evaluate the use of rapid antigen tests to identify Covid 19.

It’s being rolled out by the HSE, working with a number of government departments, to discover how the tests might be used more widely in third-level and childcare settings.

Staff and students at five further and higher education sites in Dublin, Cavan, Mayo and Galway will take part – along with staff in childcare facilities across the East, Northeast and West.

