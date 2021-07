130 jobs will be created in Waterford over the next two years as a drug manufacturer expands.

Repligen is to expand its operations in the southeast with a 33,000 square foot building being constructed over the next two-and-a-half-years.

The company already employs 74 people here.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email