137 new cases of Covid-19 in Wexford

County Wexford has recorded 137 new cases of Covid-19 between the 12th of this month and midnight on the 25th.

The 14 day incidence rate currently stands at 144.4 per 100,000 of the population.

Carlow has the lowest number in the region on 86, while Wicklow has the highest number of cases at 297.

72 cases of the virus have been reported in Kilkenny.

Hospitals are under ‘significant pressure’ as Covid admissions continue to rise, according to the head of a hospital group.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the ‘significant increase’ over the past two weeks is particularly concerning.

