1,386 cases of Covid recorded in Ireland as Wexford retains lowest rate

1,386 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland today.

There are 106 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 11 since yesterday while 22 people are in ICU that’s down one on Thursday’s figures

Wexford retains the lowest 7 day incidence rate in the country with 60.1 per 100,000.

90 cases were confirmed in the county in the 7 days leading up to midnight on Wednesday.

There remains two people with the virus at Wexford General Hospital.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says misinformation around the Covid 19 vaccines “has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.”

