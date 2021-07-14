14 day incidence rate of Covid in Wexford has doubled in a week

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid cases in the county is rising significantly, as it more than doubled in 7 days.

Latest figures show Wexford now stands at 85.5, that’s up from 48.1 on this day last week.

New data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the country’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to nearly 146 per 100,000 people.

Donegal’s is by far the country’s highest, at 446, after 710 cases in the space of two weeks.

The rate of Covid-19 in Co Donegal is over twice as high as any other county.

It’s more than three times the national average, according to new figures.

Sligo is the next highest, with an incidence rate of 223, while Louth and Limerick also have rates of above 200.

Five counties have rates of less than 70 cases per 100,000 people – Longford, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Tipperary’s is the lowest, at 54.

The news comes as the HSE has apologised after a number of people were turned away from the pop up Covid test centre at the Showgrounds in Enniscorthy yesterday

The problems seems to have arisen due to a shortage of HSE staff.

Yesterday large numbers were turned away from the centre but it then got underway in the afternoon.

The centre will be in operation until 7pm this evening and again tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

It is open to all ages and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

