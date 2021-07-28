1,408 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,408 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Latest figures show Wexford has the highest 5 day moving average in the South East over Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford with a figure of 22.

143 people in Wexford tested positive for Covid-19 in the 7 days leading up to Monday night.

The news comes as the number of patients in Irish hospitals with the disease has increased by 58 percent in the past week.

There are currently 152 patients with the virus on wards around the country with 27 in Intensive Care.

As of last night, 1 person is currently being treated in Wexford General Hospital with Covid -19 and there are currently no patients being treated for the disease in Wexford’s ICU.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach expects Covid-19 booster shots will be made more widely available throughout the winter.

The booster vaccine programme will get underway in Autumn, and could happen as soon as September.

It will likely start off by focusing on healthcare workers, nursing home residents as well as vulnerable and elderly people.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says more people will be able to avail of the additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine later in the year.

