2 cases related to killings by British Military during the Troubles dropped

The case against a former British soldier charged with the murder of a teenager in Derry in 1972 has collapsed.

Soldier B was facing action for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in the city

The prosecution of another former soldier, charged with killing two civilians at the civil rights march in Derry on Bloody Sunday has also been dropped.

James Wray and William Mc Kinney were allegedly killed by a man known only as Soldier F.

A court recently ruled that evidence – in similar cases – was inadmissible because of the way it was obtained.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related