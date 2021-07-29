29 year old in custody after body of a baby found in North Belfast

A 29-year old woman remains in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, after the body of a baby was found in a house in North Belfast

A second child was discovered at the house in the Brompton Park area of Ardoyne, and was brought to hospital where they remain in intensive care.

The PSNI says they’re not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.

Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, says locals will rally around each other.

“The entire communities hopes and prayers are really focused on making sure that that baby can make a full recovery.

“Our thoughts are also with the family that are effected by this.

“The Ardoyne community is a very resilient community.

“I know that they will really rally and provide support for those who need it at this time.”

