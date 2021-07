Gardai in New Ross are reminding the public that motorised bikes are not toys and must be road legal.

It’s after officers stopped 3 teenage boys in the town all under the age of 14 from riding the bikes yesterday.

Motorised bicycles are classed as a “Mechanical Propelled Vehicle” under the Road Traffic Act.

And if used on the public road, users require helmets, a driving licence and suitable insurance.

