300 flights to operate at Dublin airport as Covid cert travel commences

Dublin airport says it could take over three years for business to return to normal.

Over 22,000 people are expected to travel through the facility today as non-essential travel resumes for those with a digital Covid cert.

While up significantly on recent figures, it’s far less than the 116,000 passengers who used the airport on this day in 2019.

The Covid cert means anyone who’s vaccinated, recovered from Covid or who has a negative PCR test can travel freely in Europe.

People from Britain or the US who’ve recovered, or are vaccinated, can also come here without having to self-isolate or provide a negative test.

300 flights will operate at Dublin airport today – to and from the likes of Spain, Portugal, Italy and the US.

Dublin airport says today is the start of the aviation industry’s recovery as international travel restrictions ease.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email