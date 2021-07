A further 534 Covid cases have been reported in Ireland today.

Figures shows 6 more people with the virus have died over the past week, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 5,006.

58 Covid patients are being treated in hospital, 17 of which are in ICU.

70% of the adult population have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 2 million people are now fully vaccinated here.

