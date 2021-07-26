80km per hour or higher rural roads most likely for fatal collisions

4 people have died on Wexford roads between January and July 15th of this year.

New research from the RSA has found that rural roads, with speed limits of 80km per hour or higher, are the most likely places for a fatal collision to occur.

Dublin had the highest number of fatalities at 11, followed by Limerick, Tipperary, Kerry and Louth which each had 5.

RSA CEO Sam Waide says counties Leitrim, Clare, Offaly, Laois and Carlow had no fatalities during this time.

“There was as of the 15th of July 5 counties that had zero fatalities.

“That is a fantastic outcome for the public, for those communities, for those counties.

“I must commend and recognize that the good behaviors in those counties have resulted in a positive outcome.

“Most importantly no fatalities and no tragedy for families in those particular counties.”

As of 30 June 2021, there have been 364 serious injury collisions

▪ As of 30 June 2021, there have been 406 serious injuries on Irish roads.

▪ This represents 73 fewer serious injuries (-15%) compared to provisional Garda data for 2020.

