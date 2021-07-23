Agreement reached on future of Ulster Bank building in Enniscorthy

Local Minister James Browne TD says an agreement has been reached between Ulster Bank and Permanent TSB which will see PTSB take over the Enniscorthy branch which is currently occupied by Ulster Bank.

The agreement has been reached through a non-binding Memorandum Of Understanding with Permanent TSB Group (PTSB) for the proposed sale of a perimeter comprising performing non-tracker mortgages; performing loans in their micro-SME business; Ulster Bank’s Lombard Asset Finance business, including the Lombard digital platform; and a subset of Ulster Bank branch locations.

Minister Browne commented, “It is very welcome that the Enniscorthy premises of Ulster Bank has been included on the list of 25 locations which will be transferred to PTSB under this agreement.

“It is important Enniscorthy retains a walk-in branch to support local customers in the town. I will be engaging further with both Ulster Bank and PTSB to stress the importance of such a facility remaining open.

“I understand that 400 to 500 branch staff will transfer to those branches designated to be acquired by PTSB. This is welcome and ensures job security for current Ulster Bank employees. Current staff should be fully consulted on the transfers.

“Ulster Bank customers will still have much time to source a new banking provider during the phased withdrawal of Ulster Bank services. However, I would encourage people to begin thinking about what banking options suit them best before making the switch to their new provider in the coming months,” concluded Minister Browne.

