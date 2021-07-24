Almost 3,000 Covid cases recorded on the island of Ireland today

Health officials have confirmed 1,345 new cases of covid-19 today.

105 patients are currently in hospital with the virus, up 27 on the same day last week.

While 21 people are receiving intensive care for the disease, a decrease of 1 over the same period.

Across the border, one further coronavirus related death has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Another 1,520 new cases of covid-19 have also been reported today.

Over two million Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland so far, with just over one million people receiving two doses of a vaccine.

