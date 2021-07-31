Beachgoers urged to remain cautious at the seaside this weekend

Anyone heading to the Wexford coast this Bank Holiday weekend is asked to be aware of the hazards of swimming in the sea.

While the weather will be mixed with sunny spells and showers, the August Bank Holiday is traditionally a time for families to spend one final day on the beach.

Officials are asking the public to remain vigilant while at the seaside as 9 drownings were reported on the island of Ireland in just 7 days earlier this month.

Kilmore Councillor Jim Moore is welcoming visitors to the South Wexford coast but is urging caution when going for a swim.

“It is sad to see that we’ve seen some unfortunate mishaps elsewhere in the country over the last while.

“We just ask people to be mindful as they head to the water’s edge and beyond, be careful and look out for one another.

“You should apply common sense and follow the guidelines when using the waterways.”

