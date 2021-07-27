Big line up of speakers for Kennedy Summer School

The 2021 Kennedy Summer School is set to host global political figures in New Ross this September

Speaking will be Prof. Luke O’Neill, Mick Mulvaney, US Congressman , Tommie Gorman former RTE Northern correspondent , Donie O’Sullivan CNN, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, along with Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry and many more

The 2021 Kennedy Summer School is set to take place from September 2nd to 4th and the organisers today announced the lineup of guest speakers for the annual festival of Irish and American history, culture and politics.

