Cabinet has approved allowing vaccinations for 12 to 15 year old’s.

Ministers accepted NIAC advice and those teenagers will likely be offered vaccine appointments from next week.

Vaccine centres will also begin offering walk-in vaccinations from this weekend.

Professor of Immunovirology at UCC Liam Fanning says parents should inform themselves on the risks and benefits of vaccination for their children.

“Humans as a species have a very hard time understanding very minimal risk and we tend to catastrophise it a bit.

“What we need is a clear public health message; ‘these are the benefits, these are the rare risks associated with getting this particular modern medicine’ and let parents and guardians make their decision based on that.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email