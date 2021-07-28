Call for more garda manpower in North Wexford

More gardai are needed on the beat in North Wexford

That’s the view of local Fianna Fail Councillor Andrew Bolger who says the lack of such manpower is leading to a rise in crime in Courtown and Gorey

This has been particularly evident in the Courtown/Riverchapel area in recent weeks which is now the fifth biggest urban area in County Wexford

Councillor Bolger says there has been an increase of just two gardai in Gorey in the past nine years and he is calling on the garda commissioner to act to address the situation

