Cancer survivor calls for huge Relay For Life turnout tomorrow

This year’s virtual Relay For Life event in Wexford in aid of the Irish Cancer Society takes place tomorrow Saturday 10th July.

It’s the second year in a row that the run has had to go ahead online due to the pandemic.

Communities taking part in Wexford Town include Belvedere Grove, Ashfield Drive, Bishopswater, The Grove and Antelope Road.

Gay Murphy – a cancer survivor – says the moneys raised will go towards providing services for the Irish Cancer Society and explains how you can get involved.

“If you’re in any of those communities, please go out and join our participants.

“If you want to buy a candle bag and take part, they can be purchased directly from our website and posted to you.”

