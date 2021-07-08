Career consultant says no surprise medicine is popular choice this year

The high demand for college courses this year could put pressure on future leaving cert students in the South East.

There’s been an 8.5 percent increase in CAO applications this year, with points for lab based courses, like medicine, expected to soar.

Hundreds of Leaving Cert students 2020 who sat their written exams in November were offered higher point courses yesterday.

Seamus Whitney career guidance consultant in Enniscorthy says its no surprise medicine is a popular choice this year.

“I think we were saturated with images from the TV for the last 18 months, particularly of nurses and doctors.

“Rather than turn people away from those careers, it has had the effect of motivating people to go into those careers.

“There has been a natural through visibility on the TV.”

