Gardai are advising motorists to avoid the beach at Duncannon due to large numbers this afternoon.

Huge crowds are making the most of the good weather at the South Wexford beauty spot with space at a premium right now.

Officers are at the scene and are asking beach goers to leave their cars behind and travel to the beach on foot if possible.

They are also calling on car owners in the area to make sure their vehicle is parked safely and not causing an obstruction.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email