Castlebridge residents rejoice as water disruption eased after 6 days

Water services are returning to the Castlebridge area after 6 days of disruption during one of the hottest summers in recent memory.

Wexford County Council are reporting that a leak in the area has now been fixed but residents are still being asked to conserve water where they can as the system is still under pressure.

Work being carried out on the network will continue into next week.

Locals in Castlebridge were left without running water for almost a week while disruptions have also been reported in the Enniscorthy area as the heatwave is putting a huge strain on the water systems in County Wexford.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email