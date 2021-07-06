Choice of covid passports to be offered to vaccinated people

People will have a choice of whether to get a physical or digital Covid passport, according to the Transport Minister.

They’ll start issuing them to the 1.8 million fully vaccinated people next week to allow them to access international travel.

Ministers have said the passes may also be used to access indoor dining or live events like gigs.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the details of how that will be managed have yet to be worked out

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related