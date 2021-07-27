Clean Coasts calling on Wexford people to join World’s Biggest Clean-Up

Registrations for the Big Beach Clean are now open!

Clean Coasts are calling people from Wexford to join the World Biggest Clean-Up

The Big Beach Clean is an annual global call to action as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

Clean Coasts are calling on people in county Wexford to register to receive clean-up kits and join the world biggest clean-up and this year it will run from 17th to 19th of September,

In 2019, the campaign reported record breaking numbers with over 300 clean-ups taking place around all of Ireland, engaging approximately 8,000 volunteers who removed at least 45 tonnes of marine litter across Ireland.

In Wexford, 15 clean-ups were organised, where approximately 450 volunteers got involved, removing 2.7 tonnes of litter all over the region.

Statistics show that the number one cause of marine litter is litter dropped in towns and cities.

Getting involved in the Big Beach Clean is a way for residents of non-coastal counties to help prevent litter entering our waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at source.

Registrations will open to all residents of Ireland.

For more information visit cleancoasts.org.

