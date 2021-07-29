Covid-19 end in sight according to a leading immunologist

Ireland is getting very close to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a leading immunologist.

There was a note of optimism at the latest NPHET press conference due to the strong progress in the vaccine programme.

There were 1,408 new cases confirmed yesterday, with 9 deaths confirmed over the last week.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh, says the virus could be changing course.

“I think we are getting very close.

“A number of countries like ourselves, like the UK and most countries in Europe, I think are getting very close to the end of the pandemic phase and will probably move more to where the virus will be circling in the background.

“But thankfully most of us will be protected by vaccination or natural immunity through infection which will sop us from getting very ill and very sick.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email