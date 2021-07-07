Covid-19’s had disproportionate long-term impact on Traveller Community

Covid-19’s had a disproportionate and potentially devastating long-term impact on the Traveller Community.

That’s according to new research compiled by the Galway Traveller Movement.

It says many members of the community found it nearly impossible to self-isolate and lacked access to essential amenities like running water, sanitary facilities or electricity.

Anne Marie Roche is a health worker with the Galway Traveller Movement.

She says it was very difficult for Travellers to follow public health guidance.

“If people have no access to basic amenities such as clean running water, sanitary facilities, if sites are infested with rodents and insects, people have no access to electricity; how do you expect people to be able to stay safe, wash their hands, self isolate and social distance.”

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Tom Forde who is a school teacher at Educate Together in Wexford says education is the key to long term Traveller issues.

“Education is always the key.

“There has probably been a lot of stigma in the past which is completely wrong.

“I’m glad to work in a school myself which is open to all cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we have a good environment there for all of our pupils.

“I know there has been issues in the past and it still needs to be addressed.”

