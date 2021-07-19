Covid cases rise across Ireland and the United Kingdom

There are 1,017 new cases of Covid 19 reported in the Republic today.

101 patients are in hospital, with 20 of those in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan says our 14-day incidence rate is now the highest it’s been since February 24th at 231 per 100-thousand.

The Chief Medical Officer says the five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since February 2nd.

1,776 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland today.

It’s the highest daily figure since January 6th, while there is one additional death.

The number of Covid patients in hospital has risen to 109 – with seven of them in intensive care.

The UK’s recorded another 39-thousand-950 new coronavirus cases.

A further 19 people have also died within 28 days of a positive test.

This compares to 34-thousand-471 infections and six deaths reported this time last week.

